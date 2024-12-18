Rain, wet weather on Wednesday in Philadelphia area; more rain and an Arctic blast ahead The high temperature around the Philadelphia region cools over the next few days. Wednesday, we start clear and then see rain in the afternoon into the evening, a break Thursday and the return of rain Friday followed by an Arctic blast. NEXT Weather Meteorologist Kate Bilo is tracking all the storms and temperature drops as you prep for Christmas and Hanukkah holiday travel, last-minute shopping or maybe some holiday displays.