President Trump names Josh Shapiro to bipartisan Council of Governors | Digital Brief Luigi Mangione is set to appear in a New York courtroom as President Trump names Pa. Gov. Josh Shapiro to the Council of Governors. And state Treasurer Stacy Garrity issued a ban on the AI app and website Deepseek from all phones and the department's network. Jim Donovan has your morning headlines with weather from Meteorologist Kate Bilo.