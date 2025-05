Police looking to identify suspect in fatal arson of a 67-year-old in West Philadelphia Police are working to identify the person responsible for purposely starting a fire that killed a person inside their West Philadelphia home in November 2024. The arson was recorded on surveillance video around 4 a.m. on the 1400 block of North 61st Street. The suspect can be seen setting fire to a front porch, which later led to the death of a 67-year-old who was bedridden.