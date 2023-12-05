Police issue warning about "card draining" gift card scam in Bucks, Montgomery counties New Britain Township Police issued a notice earlier this month about a nationwide gift card scam called "card draining," where offenders steal gift card numbers and use the funds once activated by an unsuspecting user. Police said they're investigating two reports of this gift card tampering involving more than 100 gift cards at Giant, and said there were reports all over Bucks and Montgomery counties in November. https://www.cbsnews.com/philadelphia/news/card-draining-gift-card-scam-bucks-montgomery-county/