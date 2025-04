Pine Hill Police in New Jersey search for fugitive charged with sexually assaulting a child Police in Pine Hill, New Jersey, are asking for the public's help in locating a fugitive charged with sexually assaulting a child. Shane Hennesy, 22, of Newton Square, Pennsylvania, was charged in February with sexual assault and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child. He is alleged to have committed the offenses in Pine Hill between December 2024 and January 2025.