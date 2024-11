Phillies Red Friday sale at the New Era Phillies Team Store in South Philadelphia The Phillies held their annual Red Friday sale Saturday at the New Era Phillies Team Store at Citizens Bank Park. Crowds lined up as early as 6 a.m. for a chance to snag unique fan experiences, gifts and 50% off deals storewide. Fans also got the chance to enjoy soft pretzels and hot cocoa in the dugout and meet Phillies broadcasters and ballgirls.