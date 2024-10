Philadelphia police investigating Kensington hit-and-run that injured 14-year-old boy Philadelphia police say a hit-and-run driver is now in custody, after hitting a 14-year-old boy, crossing the street on his way to school Tuesday morning. Surveillance video shows a BMW hit the boy, at Frankford and Clementine in Kensington, just outside of Jules Mastbaum Vocational School. Police say the driver initially stopped and got out, but then drove away. The teenager is in stable condition.