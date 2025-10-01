Philadelphia International's United Club Lounge temporarily closed by health department Philadelphia International's United Airlines Lounge is temporarily closed for health code violations, after a visit by city inspectors on Monday. Among some of the issues are flies in the bar area and men's room, and no hot water in the hand-washing sink. The lounge must close for at least 48 hours, fix the issues, pay a fee, and be reinspected before it can reopen. United says they are offering $25 vouchers for those who are unable to use their membership during the closure.