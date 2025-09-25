Philadelphia apparel shop Phillygoat sends "God Loves Villanova" shirt to Pope Leo | Digital Brief Phillygoat, a local apparel shop that makes T-shirts and hoodies, recently sent a care package to Pope Leo XIV, a Villanova alumnus. The package included a T-shirt that reads "God loves Villanova." The business then received a note back from the Vatican saying the pontiff got the package and appreciated the gesture. Jim Donovan has your latest morning headlines with weather from Meteorologist Kate Bilo.