Person hit and killed by an Amtrak train in Bensalem, Bucks County Trains are moving again in Bucks County, a few hours after an Amtrak train hit and killed a person. Chopper 3 was over the scene near the Cornwells Heights Station in Bensalem. SEPTA service on the Trenton line was also suspended in both directions because it shares the tracks with Amtrak. But it's running again for the evening commute.