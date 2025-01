Pennsylvania Turnpike to begin "open road tolling" soon: what EZPass customers should know The Pennsylvania Turnpike will soon begin "open road tolling," which does away with manned toll booths in favor of regular overhead toll checkpoints that will either send drivers a bill via pay-by-plate technology, or use drivers' EZPass devices to pay the toll. Jim Donovan explains what you need to know and has the other morning headlines with the NEXT Weather forecast from Meteorologist Kate Bilo.