Pennsylvania State Police looking for witnesses and dash cam videos after 2 dead in car crash Police are looking for help in solving an unusual case that left two men dead on a highway in Delaware County. Just before 10 p.m. Friday, state troopers responded to reports of a two-car crash on the ramp from I-95 North to I-476 North. Police said one of the drivers was found dead in his car from an apparent gunshot wound. Troopers then found another man dead under that same car. They believe he had been standing at the rear bumper of his disabled vehicle when he was struck by the other car.