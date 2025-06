Pennsylvania mom Eileen Miller celebrates law that will curb distracted driving Paul Miller's Law is named for the Scranton man who died in July 2010 after a tractor-trailer driver reaching for his cell phone lost control and crashed into Miller's car. Now the law is in effect, banning drivers from holding their handheld device in their hand while driving. Brandon Goldner spoke to Miller's mother Eileen about her 12-year fight to get the bill passed.