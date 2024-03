Penn basketball coach Steve Donahue talks Coaches Versus Cancer, 2024 NCAA tournament Before the madness of March begins, Philadelphia's top basketball coaches are getting together for the 26th annual American Cancer Society Coaches Versus Cancer Tip-Off Breakfast. University of Pennsylvania head coach Steve Donahue joined Jim Donovan and Janelle Burrell to talk about his involvement with the event and the teams to watch during the 2024 NCAA Tournament.