Peacock on the loose is captured after being spotted in Philadelphia's Olney neighborhood A peacock was spotted wandering the streets of North Philadelphia on Thursday morning. It was seen around Delphine and Cross streets in the Olney neighborhood. Members of ACCT Philly posted this photo of the beautiful bird on Instagram. It's still unclear where the peacock came from or how long it has been loose, but it is now safe and sound with a local rescue.