Owner of Santucci’s Pizza faces tax evasion charges, expected to plead guilty One of the owners of the original Santucci Square Pizza Empire in Philadelphia is expected to plead guilty to federal tax evasion charges. Court documents said Frank Santucci Sr. under-reported income by over $850,000 from his restaurant on North Broad Street, between 2017 and 2018. He's now facing two counts of tax evasion and two counts of filing a false tax return.