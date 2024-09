One of Hollydell Ice Arena rinks is to be renamed after Gaudraus brothers A tribute was held Friday for Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau in South Jersey at the Hollydell Ice Arena in Sewell, where both brothers played and learned the game. At a ceremony before the Philadelphia Rebels game, it was announced that one of the rinks will be renamed "The Gaudreau Rink." One of their sisters spoke afterward, sharing the family's gratitude to the community.