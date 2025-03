Norristown middle school teacher arrested for attempted sexual assault Prosecutors have charged a Norristown middle school teacher, John Richards with attempted institutional sexual assault of a student. Prosecutors said he called a 13-year-old student to his desk, and once there he showed her a message on his cellphone, which said he wanted to kiss her. Richards, who turned himself in, is free on $10,000 bail. The school district said they intend to fire him.