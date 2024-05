NJDOT rejected warnings before I-295 retaining wall collapse, CBS Philadelphia investigation finds A billion-dollar highway project designed to reduce congestion in New Jersey and make things safer for drivers collapsed in 2021. A CBS News Philadelphia investigation that took 2 years, discovered NJDOT rejected warnings from contractors and the mistake is now costing taxpayers millions. Tune in Monday at 5 p.m., Brandon Goldner uncovered more on what went wrong and why it happened.