Nikki Haley drops out of GOP presidential race Former President Trump is all but certain to become the Republican nominee for president, after nearly sweeping Super Tuesday states. His remaining rival, former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley announced Wednesday she's ending her bid. CBS News Correspondent Natalie Brand reports. READ MORE: https://www.cbsnews.com/philadelphia/news/nikki-haley-dropping-out-republican-presidential-race/