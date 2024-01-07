NEXT Weather: What to expect with Tuesday's rain storm Another major storm is heading toward the Delaware Valley, but this system will be all rain. The powerful storm will bring 1-3 inches of rain across the region, but some spots could see up to 4 inches. Winds could gust between 40-50 mph in Philadelphia and 50-60 mph at the shore, possibly leading to power outages and downed trees. Tammie Souza has more on what's coming this week. https://www.cbsnews.com/philadelphia/news/pennsylvania-new-jersey-delaware-weather-forecast-lingering-rain-snow-tracking-rain-tuesday/