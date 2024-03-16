Watch CBS News

NEXT Weather: Spring Begins Chilly

High pressure delivers bright sunshine today with temperatures 10-15 degrees above average in the low 60s. This evening will be mild in the 50s. Clouds increase late tonight ahead of a cold front dropping in from the northwest. Andrew Kozak reports.
