NEXT Weather: Rain starts moving in, greatest risk for power outages Tuesday night Rain has started moving into the Delaware Valley, but the heaviest downpours and strongest winds will start to batter the region Tuesday afternoon and evening. Because winds could gust between 40-60 mph, there's a heightened risk for power outages between 8-11 p.m. Grant Gilmore when we can expect the worst of this storm. https://www.cbsnews.com/philadelphia/news/philadelphia-pennsylvania-new-jersey-delaware-weather-forecast-rain-high-winds-flooding-tuesday/