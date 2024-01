NEXT Weather: Quick bursts of snow possible Sunday, deep freeze moving in A few quick bursts of heavy snow, or snow squalls, could move through the region Sunday, but won't leave much in the way of accumulation. Our next chance for snow comes overnight Monday, and after that brace yourself for a week-long deep freeze. Tammie Souza has what to expect this week. https://www.cbsnews.com/philadelphia/news/philadelphia-pa-nj-de-weather-sunday-jan-14-2024/