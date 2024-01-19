Watch CBS News

NEXT Weather: Frigid end to the stretch

Two snow storms, five days consistently below freezing, and now the end to it all with the coldest and breeziest on Saturday. Sunday will be a very cold day as well just not quite as cold as Saturday. Bill Kelly reports.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.