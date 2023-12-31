NEXT Weather: Dry ending to 2023

Watch CBS News

Clouds have cleared into Sunday morning, with near-or-at-freezing temperatures blanketing the area into the last day of the year. Expect a bit of a breeze early on, then dying down as we head into the afternoon. Andrew Kozak reports.
