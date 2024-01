New year, new laws: What's going into effect across the Delaware Valley From tougher penalties for porch pirates in Pennsylvania to minimum wage increases in New Jersey and Delaware, here's a look at the new laws going into effect across the tri-state area in 2024. https://www.cbsnews.com/philadelphia/news/2024-pennsylvania-new-jersey-delaware-laws/?intcid=CNM-00-10abd1h