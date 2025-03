New warning about scammers posing as Bucks County Sheriffs demanding personal information, money The Bucks County Sheriff's Office said scammers are using the names of real deputies and manipulating caller ID to display the sheriff's office's phone number. If you receive a suspicious call, the sheriff wants you to remember.. You can't make a payment to resolve a warrant and deputies will never ask you to. If you receive a suspicious call, contact the Bucks County Sheriff's Office.