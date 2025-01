New video of driver wanted for hitting woman in crosswalk in Philadelphia's Rhawnhurst neighborhood There is a new video of the person and car police are looking for after a woman was hit while she was walking in the crosswalk last year. It happened on Oct. 8 at Bustleton Avenue and Stanwood Street in Rhawnhurst. Philadelphia police say the driver went over to the woman and pulled her out of the street but left before police arrived. Police also say the woman suffered a traumatic brain injury.