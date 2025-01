New SEPTA Metro signage pops up in Philadelphia Signs of change ring in the new year for SEPTA riders. SEPTA shared this picture on Instagram on Tuesday of new signs going up inside the Broad Street concourse. The "L" stands for the Market-Frankford Line, "B” for the Broad Street Line and "T" for the trolleys in West Philly. It's going to take about two years to get all of the signage replaced.