New Jersey military hero awarded new car

Retired U.S. Army Reserves 1st Sgt. and Purple Heart recipient Rudy Ruiz was awarded a brand-new 2025 Toyota Crown Signia XLE. It was part of the Military Warriors Support Foundation's Transportation for Heroes Program.
