Morning news headlines from CBS News Philadelphia | Thursday, March 21, 2024 Multiple families are out of their houses after a fire tore through rowhomes in Royersford, Montgomery County, Wednesday night, the Battleship New Jersey is taking off Thursday for historic dry dock maintenance for the first time in 30 years, and President Biden cancels student loan debt for near 78,000 people. Watch these stories and your NEXT Weather forecast in your morning news headlines from CBS News Philadelphia Thursday, March 21, 2024.