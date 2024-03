Morning news headlines for Sunday, March 24, 2024 | CBS News Philadelphia Rescue crews continue their search for 6-year-old Lin'Ajah Brooker after she fell into the Chester Creek on Saturday, March 24, the latest on a terrorist attack at a Moscow theater, and how long dry weather will last before the Delaware Valley's next chance for rain. These news and weather headlines and more from CBS News Philadelphia for Sunday, March 24, 2024.