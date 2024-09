Miami-Dade police release body cam video of Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill’s arrest Miami-Dade police have released body cam footage of when NFL superstar Tyreek Hill was allegedly stopped for speeding before Sunday's game. The video shows how quickly the Dolphins player was pulled to the ground and handcuffed. CBS News Correspondent Jericka Duncan reports more on the encounter that the team calls maddening and heartbreaking.