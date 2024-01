Meet the Philly-area pups competing in the 20th annual Puppy Bowl The 2024 Puppy Bowl will feature more than 130 puppies from 73 shelters across 36 states and territories competing on Team Ruff or Team Fluff, and five of those paws-itively precious puppies hail from the Philadelphia area. https://www.cbsnews.com/philadelphia/news/philadelphia-area-puppies-competing-in-2024-puppy-bowl/