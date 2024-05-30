Watch CBS News

Meet Pumpkin, a drag queen who has been part of New Hope Pride for over 20 years | Generations of Pride

June marks Pride Month and CBS News Philadelphia is proud to showcase LGBTQIA+ people in our community who are making a difference past, present and future. Our upcoming special generations of pride include a stop in New Hope, Pennsylvania home to one of the largest pride celebrations in our region. Meet Pumpkin, a drag queen who has been part of the Pride Parade for the last 23 years. And in that time, she has seen New Hope Pride flourish.
