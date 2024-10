Meet Philadelphia's first lady of the historic Enon Tabernacle Baptist Church Several women community leaders are being honored this Sunday at a women's empowerment luncheon Celebrating Sisterhood hosted by Radio One Philadelphia. Among the several trailblazers being honored is the first lady of one of Philadelphia's oldest and largest African-American churches. Aziza Shuler talked with Dr. Ellyn Jo Waller and found out about her commitment to service.