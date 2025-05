McMillan’s Bakery to close for this weekend in Haddon Township, New Jersey This will be the final weekend in business for a beloved bakery in South Jersey. After 86 years of serving the Haddon Township community, McMillan's Bakery will close for good on Sunday. The owners posted the announcement on Facebook. They said the matriarch of the business wanted it to stay in the family. The bakery will be open Saturday and Sunday from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.