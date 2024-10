McMillan’s Bakery in Haddon Township, New Jersey will be closing after 85 years A beloved South Jersey bakery known for its delicious cream doughnuts will soon be closing its doors after 85 years. The family behind McMillan's Bakery in Westmont, located within Haddon Township, has announced they have put the building up for sale. However, on Tuesday, the bakery posted on Facebook that it will remain open as long as possible during the sale process.