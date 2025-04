Man shot, killed while driving on I-95 gives the gift of life to four people as an organ donor A 21-year-old man from Levittown is saving lives nearly one month after his death. Aiden Zeallor, who was shot and killed while driving on 95 last month, gave the gift of life to four people who needed an organ donation. Ray Strickland reports how his parents plan to honor him while ensuring his case doesn’t go cold.