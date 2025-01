Man in critical condition after shot inside apartment in West Philadelphia Police say at least 10 shots were fired into a home in West Philadelphia early Thursday morning hitting a man in the face and shoulder. Officers responded to the 800 block of Lex Street just after 1 a.m. That's where they found the 25-year-old man wounded on the first floor. He is in critical condition. Police are working on a description of the shooters and a possible motive.