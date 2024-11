Man dies, another injured after shooting in Philadelphia's Kensington neighborhood One man has died and another is in the hospital after a double shooting in Kensington Thursday morning. It happened just after 11 a.m. on the 100 block of East Somerset. Police found a 51-year-old man shot in the chest and leg. He was rushed to the hospital and died shortly after. A 34-year-old man was also shot once in the shoulder and is in stable condition.