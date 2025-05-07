Watch CBS News

Lung Force Hero Mark Sheppard has new lease on life after double lung transplant

Mark Sheppard's daughter got married a year and a half ago — and he got to walk her down the aisle. "Something I never thought I would do," Mark said. The attorney had a bilateral lung transplant after being diagnosed with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a rare and incurable illness that scars over the lungs. Now Mark will be walking in Saturday's American Lung Association Lung Force Walk — to show gratitude to the ALA and hope for a future where others with IPF can join him. Nikki DeMentri reports.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.