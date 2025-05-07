Lung Force Hero Mark Sheppard has new lease on life after double lung transplant Mark Sheppard's daughter got married a year and a half ago — and he got to walk her down the aisle. "Something I never thought I would do," Mark said. The attorney had a bilateral lung transplant after being diagnosed with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a rare and incurable illness that scars over the lungs. Now Mark will be walking in Saturday's American Lung Association Lung Force Walk — to show gratitude to the ALA and hope for a future where others with IPF can join him. Nikki DeMentri reports.