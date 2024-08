Looking for the best buns and fudge on the beach? Here's where to find sweet treats in Cape May Madison's Bakery is a family-run business that has become a summertime tradition for many families that visit the shore. Try out some of their fan favorites like their warm ice cream-filled doughnut and sticky bun parfait. But if you see fudge in your future, you have to check out The Original Fudge Kitchen for a post-beach treat!