Legal battle brews after signs remembering enslaved people removed from President's House in Philly The City of Philadelphia is suing the Trump administration and the National Park Service after signage and art was removed from the President's House exhibit at 6th and Market streets. The exhibit, on the site of the former home of Presidents George Washington and John Adams, included mention of the enslaved people who lived and worked for the Founding Fathers. Josh Sanders has the latest from the Pulse Desk.