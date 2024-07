Law enforcement swarms home of suspected Trump rally gunman in Bethel Park, Pennsylvania Law enforcement swarmed the Bethel Park home of suspected Trump rally gunman Thomas Mathew Crooks overnight, hours after the FBI said Crooks opened fire at the former president's event in Butler, Pennsylvania. Donald Trump was hit in his ear, but is expected to be OK. An audience member at the rally was killed, and Crooks was shot by a Secret Service sniper.