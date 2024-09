Justin Timberlake pleads guilty to lesser charge for DWI arrest in Long Island Justin Timberlake was back in court Friday for his DWI arrest trial. The singer pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of impaired driving. That charge came as part of a plea deal. He was initially charged with driving while intoxicated after he was arrested on Long Island back in June. His attorney still disputes reports that Timberlake was drunk when he was arrested.