Jones Road Wildfire holding at 15,300 acres; still 60% containment Fire officials in New Jersey said they are containing more and more of the wildfire burning in Ocean County. As of 8 p.m. Friday, the forest fire service said the fire is holding at more than 15,000 acres. It's still 60% contained. All roads in the area are open again and a 19-year-old man is charged with starting the fire. The investigation continues.