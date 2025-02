Is Atlantic City Airshow on the move? Wildwood working on hosting the show The Atlantic City Airshow could be taking flight again just not in Atlantic City. The mayor of Wildwood said he's working to get the popular airshow to fly south to his shore town. Organizers in Atlantic City grounded the airshow last year and this year because of cost and logistics. If the show does happen, we're told it would likely be on Sept. 5 and 6.