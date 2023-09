Interview: Retired FBI agent J.J. Klaver talks about Chester County Prison escape timeline Danelo Cavalcante has been on the run for seven days since slipping out of Chester County Prison. We're now getting a better idea of the timeline of his escape. Retired FBI special agent and supervisor J.J. Klaver joins Ukee Washington and Jessica Kartalija after officials released video of the escape. READ MORE: https://cbsloc.al/3r76cgf